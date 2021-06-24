751 unmarked graves found in Canada at former school for indigenous children

SASKATCHEWAN, Canada (NBC News) - Investigators have found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former school for indigenous children in Canada.

This comes after last month's discovery of 215 graves at another school for indigenous people in British Columbia.

The bodies were found at the site of the Marieval Indian Residential School, a Catholic-run institution that operated from 1899 to 1997.

The Cowessess First Nation is now located there, about 85 miles east of Regina, Canada.

The chief of the Cowessess First Nation said the discovery has triggered emotions among his people, especially older leaders.

Another indigenous leader said his people have warned that the schools were inhumane and abusive for years.

"The emotional and mental side of the triggering is going to be an investment needed as well," Chief Cadmusn Delmore said. "Ever since the Kamploops 215 graveside story came out, some of my strongest mentors and leaders in this community have broken down. It just triggered."

"It's going to be a hard day. It's going to be a hard night. These are very real. It's what we have been saying for decades and decades. And it's about time that people listen," Sol Mamakwa of Ontario New Democratic Party said. "These are every-time stories from people across the country. These are ... It's hard, you cannot say it's not emotional. It's hurtful, it's tough."

From the 19th century to the 1970s more than 150,000 indigenous children were taken from their homes and forced to attend state-funded Christian schools.

The Canadian government has admitted that physical and sexual abuse was rampant at the schools where children were beaten for speaking their native languages.