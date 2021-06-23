UArizona to lead mission to find potentially dangerous asteroids, comets

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona will lead a mission to discover potentially dangerous asteroids and comets.

NASA hopes this mission, known as the "Near-Earth Object Surveillance Mission", will be able to find, track and characterize unseen asteroids and comets, that could pose a threat to Earth.

Amy Mainzer, an expert in infrared astronomy at the UArizona has been tasked by NASA to help complete this mission.

"It only takes one really big asteroid to cause an incredibly bad day for all of us," said Mainzer. "So we want to find the very large ones, even if there are not as many a number, and then we want to try to work our way down in size to find as many of the smaller ones as we can."

The mission will utilize the NEO Surveyor, a space telescope that is currently being developed.

The telescope is capable of searching for earth-approaching objects, that come within 30 million miles of Earth's orbit.

"Instead of seeing visible light like what our eyes see, this telescope is optimized for sensing very faint heat, that these asteroids and comets give off as they get close to the sun and Earth," said Mainzer.

They expect to launch the telescope by 2026.

"Once it's done, we will launch it into orbit," said Mainzer. "But we're not going to orbit the Earth. We're going to go just a little bit further away. We're going to go to a destination that's outside the orbit of our moon."

Mainzer hopes this mission will give researchers a better idea of what all is out there that could have an impact on us, here on Earth.

"I mean this is not something you have to worry about in your everyday life, said Mainzer. "You don't need to go out and buy asteroid insurance. But, that said, we do want to keep an eye on the skies."

UArizona is also building the camera chips that will essentially be the eyes of this telescope, allowing the mission to pick up the heat signatures from near-Earth asteroids and comets.