RECALL ALERT: Voluntary recall issued for some marijuana products due to salmonella, aspergillus

TUCSON (KVOA) - A voluntary recall of eight marijuana products was issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services Wednesday due to possible contamination of salmonella or aspergillus.

According to ADHS, purchasers and dispensaries have been advised to dispose of eight marijuana products after laboratory tests showed them to be positive for salmonella or aspergillus.

While no illnesses have been made at this time, ADHS recommends people who purchased the eight products to not consume them and immediately dispose the products.

The full list of possibly contaminated products are listed below:

Brand Name Product Name Batch Number Product Type Implicated Contaminant Harvest Platinum 14g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Glazed Apricot Gelato) CVGH210406HB Plant, Trim Salmonella Harvest Platinum 14g Pre Pack Sativa Flower (Tiger Haze) CVGH210406HM (L) Plant, Trim Aspergillus Modern Flower 3.5g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Orange Acai) CVGH2104210HI Plant, Flower - Cured, Greenhouse Aspergillus sp. Sol Flower Dispensaries and Establishments Tahiti Lime 0121TILM.33.WT Plant, Flower - Cured Aspergillus sp. EHF (Elephant Head Farms) HAT Trick #17 Flower 030821F1H12 Plant, Flower - Cured Salmonella Mohave Cannabis Preroll LAB #454 PR Plant, Preroll, Indoor Salmonella Tru Infusion Flower Caked Up Cherries 0326R12CUC Plant, Flower - Cured indoor Aspergillus sp. The Pharm Chemistry #1 (HD 3/24/21) Chemistry #1 1 B15B.R1-10 Plant, Flower - Cured, Greenhouse Aspergillus sp.

People who are experiencing diarrhea (possibly bloody), fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, headaches, asthma, allergic reactions or infection, cold-like symptoms or chest pain six hours to six days after ingesting the affected products are advised to contact a healthcare provider or seek emergency care.

For the full list of symptoms of salmonella, click here. For the full list of symptoms of aspergillus, click here.