RECALL ALERT: Voluntary recall issued for some marijuana products due to salmonella, aspergillus

TUCSON (KVOA) - A voluntary recall of eight marijuana products was issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services Wednesday due to possible contamination of salmonella or aspergillus.

According to ADHS, purchasers and dispensaries have been advised to dispose of eight marijuana products after laboratory tests showed them to be positive for salmonella or aspergillus.

While no illnesses have been made at this time, ADHS recommends people who purchased the eight products to not consume them and immediately dispose the products.

The full list of possibly contaminated products are listed below:

Brand NameProduct NameBatch NumberProduct TypeImplicated Contaminant
Harvest Platinum14g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Glazed Apricot Gelato)CVGH210406HBPlant, TrimSalmonella
Harvest Platinum14g Pre Pack Sativa Flower (Tiger Haze)CVGH210406HM (L)Plant, TrimAspergillus
Modern Flower3.5g Pre Pack Indica Flower (Orange Acai)CVGH2104210HIPlant, Flower - Cured, GreenhouseAspergillus sp.
Sol Flower Dispensaries and EstablishmentsTahiti Lime0121TILM.33.WTPlant, Flower - CuredAspergillus sp.
EHF (Elephant Head Farms)HAT Trick #17 Flower030821F1H12Plant, Flower - CuredSalmonella
Mohave CannabisPrerollLAB #454 PRPlant, Preroll, IndoorSalmonella
Tru Infusion FlowerCaked Up Cherries0326R12CUCPlant, Flower - Cured indoorAspergillus sp.
The PharmChemistry #1 (HD 3/24/21)Chemistry #1  1 B15B.R1-10Plant, Flower - Cured, GreenhouseAspergillus sp.

People who are experiencing diarrhea (possibly bloody), fever, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, headaches, asthma, allergic reactions or infection, cold-like symptoms or chest pain six hours to six days after ingesting the affected products are advised to contact a healthcare provider or seek emergency care.

For the full list of symptoms of salmonella, click here. For the full list of symptoms of aspergillus, click here.

