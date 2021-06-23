No suspects in custody after man killed in westside shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who was killed during Tuesday's early morning shooting on the west side was identified by Tucson Police Department Wednesday.

According to TPD, 46-year-old Pablo Antonio Valenzuela was found with gunshot trauma at around 4:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Niagara Street near St. Marys and Silverbell roads in reference to a report of a shooting.

Police said Valenzuela was transported to Banner University Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, shortly after arriving.

At this time, no suspects are in custody, according to TPD.

Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information about the case is advised to call 88-CRIME.