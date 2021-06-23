No jail time in 1st riot sentence; Oath Keeper pleads guilty

WASHINGTON DC (AP) - A member of the Oath Keepers extremist group has pleaded guilty in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in a major step forward for the massive investigation into the insurrection.

Also on Wednesday, an Indiana woman became the first defendant to be sentenced in the insurrection, avoiding time behind bars.

The two developments signal that the cases against those charged in the deadly siege are slowly advancing, even as the U.S. Department of Justice and the courthouse in Washington, D.C., struggle under the weight of roughly 500 federal arrests across the U.S.