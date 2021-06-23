Lightning suspected as cause of wildfire burning near Dragoon

TUCSON (KVOA) - After firefighters continuously battled the Walnut Fire and a little rain, Dragoon residents have officially been cleared to return home after Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management officially moved the Dragoon's evacuation status back to READY Wednesday afternoon.

Since igniting seven miles northwest of Dragoon at 6 a.m. Sunday, the Walnut Fire has grown to burn 8,572 acres of grass and brush, prompting Interstate 10 to be closed in the area Tuesday evening.

In addition, forestry officials issued a GO status of the READY, SET, GO evacuation protocols that evening for residents living in the area of Dragoon Road, East Dragoon Road, North Amerind Road and Triangle T Roads.

However, with News 4 Tucson Daniel McFarland projecting Cochise County to receive some much-needed rain, authorities officially lifted the evacuation order in the area, and reopened the I-10 in both directions of travel and the Texas Canyon Rest area located between Benson and US 191.

Evacuation orders lifted!! And @DanielMcFarland says Cochise County should get some rain tonight which firefighters could sure use in their fight against the #walnutfire https://t.co/aRDQU3ZMz1 — Amanda Gomez (@AmandaJGomeztv) June 23, 2021

In the most recent update shared at 10:19 a.m., the blaze is burning 8,572 acres of land and was zero percent contained. Authorities say the fire was caused by lightning.

