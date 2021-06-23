IKEA under fire after placing fried chicken, watermelon on menu for Juneteenth

ATLANTA (CNN) - Some employees and customers at the Atlanta IKEA store say the store's choices for its menu on Juneteenth was an epic and racially insensitive fail.

"They sent the menu to us in emails," an anonymous employee said.

IKEA employees say this menu on your screen was sent to employees last Friday.

They say the menu was going to be served to customers and employees as a way to "honor and preserve Black Americans in light of the Juneteenth holiday."

"You cannot say serving watermelon on Juneteenth is a soul food menu when you don't even know the history of," an anonymous employee said. "They used to feed slaves watermelon during the slavery times."

Employees say the menu items selected, including fried chicken, watermelon, mac and cheese, collard greens and more was racially insensitive and ignorant.

"They caused a lot of people to be upset," an anonymous employee said. "People actually wanted to quit, people wasn't coming back to work."

Employees outraged say 33 people called out of work, sparking this internal email response from the store manager on Saturday.

"She said that, um, I truly apologize, the menu came off subjective," an anonymous employee said.

But employees say the decision behind the creation of the menu should have included voices of color first.

"None of the co-workers who sat down to create the menu- nobody was black," an anonymous employee said.

The store manager told employees and CBS 46 that the menu changed after the issue, but employees say "so they just delayed the juneteenth menu by a day, thinking that, you know, everybody who was upset stayed home on juneteenth and wouldn't notice on Sunday, which just added insult to injury."

We asked the store manager to send us the new menu.

The revised menu included meatloaf, mashed potatoes, collard greens and cornbread.

This picture taken by the same employees showing what was served in-store the day after Juneteenth.

"Fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, greens," an anonymous employee said.

Customers also felt the menu was insulting.

"I'm just frankly disappointed in the learning process like you should have learned after you've insulted all of your black employees," a customer said.

"You didn't know what to do?" an anonymous employee said. "This is the city where you could have asked somebody and gotten an intelligent response."

The store manager says they deeply apologize for what happened and they realize they got the menu wrong.