FBI: 300,000 illegal gun sales prevented last year

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Background checks prevented more than 300,000 illegal gun sales last year.

That's according to FBI data obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests by the Gun Control Advocacy Group Everytown for Gun Safety.

The organization says the 300,000 figure is the largest number of illegal gun-sale preventions on record.

It's nearly double the 2019 numbers.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, 42 percent of the prevented sales were to people with felony convictions.

The group says in total, the background check system has prevented more than 4 million illegal gun sales since 1994.

The surge in firearm sales in 2020 was also accompanied with a surge of prohibited purchasers trying to buy guns.

The denial rate was also 31 percent higher than the prior year.