President Biden anti-crime effort takes on law-breaking gun dealers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is announcing an effort to stem a rising national tide of violent crime but questions persist about how effective the federal efforts will be in calming what could be a turbulent summer.

His plan focuses on addressing gun violence, funding cities that need police and offering community support. Officials say Biden plans to announce in a speech later Wednesday a “zero tolerance” policy that gives no leeway to gun dealers who fail to comply with federal law, meaning that their license to sell will be revoked on the first offense.

The Justice Department is launching strike forces in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., to help take down illegal gun traffickers.