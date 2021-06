TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson police are searching for a missing vulnerable man.

According to police, 77-year-old Pedro Gonzalez was last seen Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

Gonzalez is described as five feet seven inches and 155 pounds. Police said Gonzalez now has a beard.

Officials said that Gonzalez was driving a silver 2019 Honda Civic with Arizona license plate CSJ4852.

If you see him or know anything, police are asking you to call 911.