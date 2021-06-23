150 more Texas hospital workers quit after refusing vaccine

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) - More than 150 workers at Houston Methodist hospital are no longer employees.

Some of them quit and others were fired Tuesday after a two-week suspension period ended.

A judge dismissed their lawsuit against the hospital for requiring vaccination against COVID-19 10 days ago.

The workers claimed the vaccines are "experimental and dangerous."

But the federal equal opportunity commission said in December employers are allowed to require vaccination for workers re-entering the workplace and for new hires.

Houston methodist argued texas law only protects workers from termination if they refuse to commit a criminal act.

The hospital says almost 25,000 of its employees have been vaccinated.