Wrong-way driver crashes head-on into DPS vehicle on I-10 near Alvernon Way

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was arrested after he allegedly struck an Arizona Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle head-on on Interstate 10 near Alvernon Way Tuesday morning.

According to DPS, the agency received several reports about a wrong-way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at around 4:39 a.m. that morning.

Shortly after the reports, the wrong-way driver, later identified as 42-year-old Carlos Madril, reportedly crashed head-on into a trooper's vehicle at Alvernon Way.

Madril, who was not injured in the incident, was booked into Pima County Jail.

While the charges made in connection to the incident have not yet been released, DPS said impairment appears to be a factor in the crash and the vehicle Madril was driving was said to be reported stolen.

The trooper received minor injuries in connection to the incident.

