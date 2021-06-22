Western wildfires force evacuations, shut down recreation

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A wildfire in northern Arizona crept closer to the region’s largest city, threatening to force people from their homes.

The fire was one of dozens that have scorched large swaths of the U.S. West. The weather has been unrelenting lately, with hot and dry conditions combining with wind to fuel wildfires.

The preparedness level for wildfire activity nationally was bumped up Tuesday to reflect more demand for firefighting resources. More large wildfires were burning in Arizona than anywhere else in the country, followed by California.

The blazes have forced evacuations and the closure of popular recreation areas in the state.