Walnut Fire closes I-10 near Willcox

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KVOA) - Interstate 10 is closed in both directions near Willcox due to the Walnut Fire, the Arizona Department of Transportation said Tuesday afternoon.

Westbound lanes are closed at milepost 331 at US 191 and traffic is being diverted onto US 191.

Eastbound lanes are closed at milepost 321 near East Dragoon Road.

The Texas Canyon Rest Area near milepost 321 is also closed.

There is no estimated time for reopening the highway. Motorists are advised to consider alternate routes or to delay travel.