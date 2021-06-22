Tucson’s mayor, council continue water rates discussion for unincorporated Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - Talks continuing Tuesday over a differential rate for Tucson Water customers in unincorporated Pima County.

Tucson's mayor and council are having a public hearing on the proposed rate structure.

If the council decides to up water rates for unincorporated Pima County, those customers could see their bill go up as much as 50 percent.

Tuesday night, the mayor and council are set to have a public hearing on amending the Tucson code, which could implement a differential rate for those outsides of the city of Tucson.

Councilman Steve Kozachik said the city should still do some more research.

"I'm going to ask for a cost of service analysis so that people living outside the city at least have some basis that there is some rational connection between what we're charging in what it costs us to provide the water," Kozachick said. "I think this is something the city staff should have provided us back at the beginning of this."