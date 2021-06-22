Tucson cyclists shaken after six critically injured in Show Low crash

TUCSON (KVOA) - Cyclist Jim Volkenant has been riding for decades, but he says he will not ever forget last weekend's race in Show Low.

"At that particular point, I heard the impact of the cyclist behind me, them hitting the car, the bikes braking," Volkenant said.

He narrowly missed getting hit when a Ford pick-up truck plowed into the riders. Volkenant was riding in the Men's Masters Group in Show Low.

He said they had been riding for just five minutes when a truck careened into the group.

"He broke the telephone pole, put the truck in reverse, ran over another two or three cyclists that had been on the ground already," Volkenant said.

Jennifer Quijada's group was right behind them.

"On scene, we tried to help as much as we could clearing debris. One of our girls is a nurse so she was triaging, another girl was holding IV bags, another was directing traffic," Quijada recalled.

Quijada said she was charged with collecting the broken bikes, some had snapped in two, others were covered in blood.



The driver of the truck, Shawn Michael Chock was shot by police as he tried to flee. He is recovering in the hospital as police try to figure out a motive for the crash.

Long-time cyclists say run-ins with motorists are all too common.

"A lot of us have had things thrown at us, people yelling at us." Steve Morganstern, who owns the Bike Ranch in Tucson.

He said keeping cyclists safe is a shared responsibility.

"It only takes a second to slow down," Morganstern said. "It's not going to impact their life, but rushing and pushing a cyclist off the road could impact their lives forever."

Quijada has started a GoFundMe for the cyclists injured in the crash.