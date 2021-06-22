Thousands of kids still in HHS custody as President Biden considers ending another border policy

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The Biden administration is considering ending a policy that has turned away almost 650,000 migrants at the border.

A health policy known as "Title 42" has given officials authority to turn migrants away since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Immigration advocates say the policy has put migrants in harm's way by subjecting them to dangerous conditions in Mexico.

The Biden administration has been identifying vulnerable migrant families in Mexico and allowing them to enter the U.S. in recent weeks

The policy has also led to some families separating since unaccompanied children are not subject to the law.

The safety and well being of migrant children continues to be a concern.

As of Sunday, there were over 14,000 in the custody of the health and human services department.

According to a court filing Monday, hundreds of children have spent 60 days or longer at emergency intake sites. Attorneys say the conditions are inadequate.

Children have reported varying conditions, from receiving undercooked food to limited access to showers.

While the administration has tried to expedite releases in some cases, attorneys found case management services are still lacking, leading children to stay in facilities for longer periods.