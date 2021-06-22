Navy tests new carrier by firing explosives that caused large blast off Florida coast

(NBC News) - The Navy has fired thousands of pounds of explosives near one of its aircraft carriers to test its wartime abilities.

The U.S.S. Gerald R. Ford, the first of a new class of carrier, was struck by the blast about 100 miles off the coast of Florida on Friday.

The explosive event was the first in a series of full-ship shock trials to prove whether the carrier can take a hit during battle at sea.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the blast was the equivalent to a 3.9 magnitude earthquake.

The navy says the test was a success.