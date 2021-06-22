Man shot in vehicle in midtown dies from injuries

TUCSON (KVOA) - The person who died in connection to June 14's active shooting situation in midtown was identified by Tucson Police Department Tuesday.

At around 8:30 a.m. June 14, community members were spotted treating a man, later identified as 49-year-old Frank Jabbar Perkins, after he was reportedly shot inside a vehicle near 2900 N. Country Club Rd. near Blacklidge Drive as the result of an altercation involving two separate groups.

According to TPD, Perkins was then transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Friday, the 49-year-old succumbed to those injuries.

County Club road is closed between Fort Lowell and Glen after a shooting, one person transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/YnntEe14ZU — AndrewKVOA (@AndrewKVOAdreee) June 14, 2021

TPD has not yet released if any suspect(s) have been apprehended in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.