Man dies after found lying in street with multiple gunshot wounds in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Sierra Vista Monday evening has died, according to a release shared by Sierra Vista Police Department Tuesday.

Late Monday evening, 23-year-old Luis Armenta Rivas was found with lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his chest and neck in the 1400 block of Calle Ladero.

After receiving some treatment, first responders transported Rivas to Canyon Vista Medical Center, where Rivas died shortly after arriving.

Further investigation of the scene revealed two pistols and numerous expended cartridge casing. SVPD said while one person was initially detained in connection to the shooting, no arrests have been made at this time.

SVPD said at this time, no additional suspects are sought in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-452-7500.