Evacuation order made in Dragoon as Walnut Fire grows 6,800 acres

DRAGOON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A wildfire burning in Cochise County has prompted the closure of Interstate 10 near Dragoon in both directions of travel after the fire progressed toward the highway Tuesday morning.

According to an update released by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, the Walnut Fire has grown to 6,800 acres with zero percent contained.

Forestry officials said a GO status of the READY, SET, GO evacuation protocols have been issued for residents living in the area of Dragoon Road, East Dragoon Road, North Amerind Road and Triangle T Roads.

BREAKING: "GO" status issued for residents on Dragoon Road, East Dragoon Road, North Amerind Road, Triangle T Roads due to #WalnutFire https://t.co/43Rv383xMr — Priscilla Casper KVOA (@PriscillaCasper) June 22, 2021

At this time, residents who live in the designated zone are advised to immediately evacuate to a shelter or a home outside the affected area.

Residents are advised to follow instructions given by emergency personnel at this time.

Officials say the blaze, which ignited Sunday at 2 a.m. seven miles northwest of Dragoon, has progressed toward the I-10, causing westbound I-10 has been closed at Milepost 323 near North Johnson Road. Eastbound I-10 has been closed at Milepost 321 near East Dragoon Road.

A detour has been set up from eastbound I-10 at Highway 80/Tombstone exit to Davis Road crossing over to Highway 191 back to Interstate 10. Westbound travel stops at Highway 191 to Davis Road crossing back to Highway 80 then back to Interstate 10.

Dragoon Road has been closed to all non-residential traffic.

*UPDATE ON I-10 EB CLOSURE NEAR WILLCOX *

Detour for EB traffic: SR 80 SB to Davis Road (just S of Tombstone); head east to US 191 NB; go north to I-10.



Check the route before heading out w/the AZ 511 and ADOT Alerts apps: https://t.co/37HrYoQWcF#I10 #WalnutFire pic.twitter.com/o3lLmZ5FuF — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2021

In addition, Arizona Department of Transportation closed the right lane and off-ramp to the Texas Canyon Rest Area at Milepost 321. The rest area has also been shut down at this time.

While crews are continuing to hold the fire along the road, forestry officials said smoke has also been impacting drivers' visibility in the area.

#WalnutFire has progressed toward highway. Crews working to hold it along road. Smoke is impacting I-10 so please be careful in the area. #AZFire #AZForestry #CochiseCounty https://t.co/KylG427jd0 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 22, 2021

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes when traveling in the area.

