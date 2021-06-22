Fly to Las Vegas from Tucson for $19 thanks to new direct flights offered by Frontier Airlines

TUCSON (KVOA) - Craving a trip to Las Vegas on the cheap? Frontier Airlines has got you covered.

On Tuesday, the low-fare airline announced that it has launched five new nonstop routes to and from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, including a route for Tucson International Airport.

The introductory fare for the Old Pueblo is $19, with flights beginning Aug. 13. The introductory fare will be applicable from LAS Friday and to LAS on Monday.

“We’re thrilled to expand in Las Vegas with five new nonstop routes,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Frontier now proudly offers 48 nonstop Las Vegas routes for improved access and affordability to visit one of the top entertainment destinations in the world. We look forward to launching these new flights in August and welcoming southern Nevadans and visitors aboard to make unforgettable vacation memories.”

The introductory fare rate must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. June 28 for travel between Aug. 12-Oct. 6. It will be blacked out from Sept. 1-7. Reservations are non-refundable.

The other routes to/from LAS include Bentonville, Ark.; Bloomington, Ill.; Memphis and Madison, Wis.

To book a flight, visit flyfrontier.com.