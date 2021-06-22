Dragoon rest area closed as Walnut Fire progresses toward I-10

DRAGOON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A wildfire burning in Cochise County has prompted the closure of a few rest areas on westbound Interstate 10 near Dragoon after the fire progressed toward the highway Tuesday morning.

According to an update released by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, the Walnut Fire has grown to 2,500 acres with zero percent contained.

Extreme temps & winds cont. to push #WalnutFire's growth to N/S/E. Fire is 2,500 acres & 0% contained. Fire backed down peak toward I-10. At this time, 10 IS OPEN, but conditions could change road status. Drivers need to use caution bet. #Benson & #Willcox. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/idYLaGcKB4 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 22, 2021

Officials say the blaze, which ignited Sunday at 2 a.m. seven miles northwest of Dragoon, has progressed toward the I-10, causing Arizona Department of Transportation to close the right lane and off-ramp to the Texas Canyon Rest Area at Milepost 321. The rest area has also been shut down at this time.

While crews are continuing to hold the fire along the road, forestry officials said smoke has been impacting drivers' visibility in the area.

#WalnutFire has progressed toward highway. Crews working to hold it along road. Smoke is impacting I-10 so please be careful in the area. #AZFire #AZForestry #CochiseCounty https://t.co/KylG427jd0 — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 22, 2021

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution when traveling in the area.

