Arizona Senate on track to pass budget after House Dems walk
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona House Democrats refused to show up at the Capitol on Tuesday, blocking debate on a budget and a major tax cut primarily benefitting the wealthy.
But the Senate plowed ahead and was on track to pass the budget plan.
They advanced many of the 11 bills toward final votes expected as soon as late Tuesday.
They also unveiled a raft of new policy changes that include a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher program.