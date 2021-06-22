71-year-old missing hiker found dead on Arizona Trail in Oracle

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 71-year-old who was reported missing while hiking in Oracle was found dead after a three-day search.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, John "Jack" Menard began hiking the Arizona Trail from American Flag Ranch to the Gordon Hirabayashi Campground on June 17. He initially intended to get picked up on June 20.

However, after he did not show up to the meeting location, PCSD launched a search and rescue operation.

After three days of searching, Menard was found deceased about three miles northwest of the Gordon Hirabayahsi Campground.

Southern Arizona Rescue Association, Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue, Pinal County Sheriff's Office Search & Rescue, Pima County Sheriff's Department Air Unit, Pima Regional resources, Park Enforcement Search & Rescue and U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted in the search.