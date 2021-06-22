10 arrested at Sen. Sinema’s Phoenix office during protest over filibuster support

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Ten people were arrested Tuesday morning in reference to a planned protest at Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's office in Phoenix over her stance on the removal of the filibuster.

For the past couple of months, several Democratic lawmakers have been working on ending or recrafting the filibuster, a rule in the Senate that requires a supermajority of 60 votes in order to end debate on legislation and bring a vote to the floor.

Early in the push, Arizona's first Democrat U.S. Senator in 30 years made her stance clear on the filibuster, sharing that she has "long been a supporter of the filibuster because is a tool that protects the democracy of our nation."

Sinema continued to defend the bill, with most recently publishing an op-ed supporting the filibuster in the Washington Post on Monday. This was published the day before the GOP filibustered the Senate from voting on a voting rights bill.

In response, a demonstration was organized to be held Tuesday at 9:45 a.m. at her office, located in the area of 3300 E. Camelback Rd.

After Phoenix Police Department received a call that the group was allegedly "interfering with normal business operations," the officers told the demonstration organizer to leave the private property.

While the organizer cooperated with law enforcement, a group of 10 individuals refused to leave the premises. After the group ignored the officers' requests, the demonstrators were arrested without incident after 11 a.m.

Police said the 10 arrested "received citations in-lieu-of detention."