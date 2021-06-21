Woman killed in Sahuarita shooting identified

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The individual killed in Sunday's shooting in Sahuarita was identified by police on Monday.

According to Sahuarita Police Department, 34-year-old Jing Hu was found with gunshot wounds at a residence in the 200 block of E. Thomas Jefferson Way at around 10:14 p.m. Sunday.

SPD said despite receiving first-aid when discovered by first-responders, Hu was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the department has conducted interviews and canvassed the area in connection to the shooting death, no arrests have been made at this time.

In addition, there are no known outstanding suspects or threat to the community in connection to the case at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911, 520-344-7000, or SPD's tipline at 520-445-7847.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.