Man dead after alleged shootout at South Tucson café

SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Two brothers were arrested after a man was fatally shot in South Tucson early morning Sunday.

According to South Tucson Police Department, a man, later identified as 39-year-old Aaron Eleando, was found by police with several gunshot wounds on the southeast side of Café Santa Rosa, located at 2615 S. Sixth Avenue near 36th Street at around 1 a.m. in reference to a report of a shooting.

Despite immediately receiving first aid when first responders located the 39-year-old, Eleando succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

After further investigation, STPD learned that prior to the report of a shooting, Eleando was involved in a verbal altercation with two brothers.

According to STPD, Eleando reportedly shot his firearm at the brothers while inside the banquet hall of the café.

After the brothers retreated to the parking lot, police said Eleando followed and discharged his weapon at one of the brothers.

In response, the other brother produced his own firearm and shot Eleando, striking the 39-year-old multiple times.

While no charges have been filed in the case, the two brothers were taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.