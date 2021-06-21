Child tax credit payments begin in July

TUCSON (KVOA) - Vice President Kamala Harris was in Pennsylvania Monday, touting the Child Tax Credit.

The Child Tax Credit (CTD) is part of the American Rescue Plan. The Internal Revenue Services estimates 39 million households will see checks and direct deposits by mid-July.

"It actually helps a lot because of us having eight children there are always unexpected expenses that come up, or clothing that needs to be bought," Brandi Kreider and her fiancee have eight kids.

They both lost their jobs in the pandemic and say everything helps. The American Rescue Plan increases the maximum child tax credit this year to $3600 for children six and under, and $3000 for children six to 17 years old.

For the first time, these credits will be paid out monthly, $300 a month for children under six and $250 a month for kids six through 17.

For Kreider and her fiancee, they are looking at just over $2,000 a month for all eight kids.

"That will help with everything, expenses, food," Kreider said.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates the tax credit will cut the number of children in poverty by more than 40 percent.

Vice President Harris said the plan is historic.

"It will be felt not only by children today, not only by children now, it will be felt by families and communities and by extension our country for generations to come," she said.

A fundamental change in the new child tax credit or CTC is that it eliminates restrictive rules which previously left tax credits out of reach to low-income families.

Every American family making $150,000 or less will receive the full credit. And families making more than that will receive partial credit.

If you did not file taxes in 2019 or 2020 or you didn't sign up to receive a stimulus check, go to childtaxcredit.gov to fill out a form to get your child tax credits.