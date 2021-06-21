Body of 16-year-old recovered at bottom on Lake Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY (CNN) - The body of a teenager who went missing during a boating incident in California was recovered Monday.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office reports 16-year-old Isaiah Benz was found at the lake bottom in the south basin of Lake Havasu.

Investigators say Benz and others from Palm Springs, California had rented a pontoon Sunday and at one point got out of the boat to go swimming.

Problems began after high winds appeared and separated Benz from his group.

Some of the other boaters were injured as they attempted to save the teen.

Authorities say the matter is under investigation.