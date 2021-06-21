Bills WR Beasley rather retire than follow NFL COVID rules

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley does not plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and he insists he will not follow rules jointly adopted by the NFL and NFLPA requiring unvaccinated players to stay clear of people.

Tweeting in response to criticism over the last 24 hours of his stance on social media, Beasley confirmed Friday he is not vaccinated and he will live his life like he wants.

Coming off a career year, Beasley said he will go outside while unvaccinated and he will not wear masks. He advised people who see him to get out of his way.