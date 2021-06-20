Walnut fire sparks near Benson and Wilcox

COCHISE COUNTY (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Forestry has confirmed that the Walnut Fire has sparked north of I-10 in-between Benson and Wilcox.

The fire has currently burned 260 acres and is 0% contained. No structures or communities are under threat as of this moment. AZDF has advised people that live in this area to be on the lookout if the fire does advance towards Dragoon.

News 4 Tucson will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.