Southern Arizona celebrates Juneteenth with in-person, virtual events

TUCSON (KVOA) - Since the 1920s, Americans commemorated Juneteenth with a variety of events to celebrate the official end of slavery.

While the day is now officially a federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law Thursday, Tucsonans will continue to carry the tradition of observing the anniversary of when Union Army general Gordon Granger shared the news of freedom to the slaves in Texas this Saturday through several planned celebrations throughout southern Arizona.

Friday, June 18

The Screening Room at 127 E. Congress St. will hold a screening of "Buck Breaking," a new documentary about the meaning of Juneteenth and the impact slavery had on the minds. For more information, visit screeningroomdowntown.com.

Saturday, June 19

The Pima Community College and Tucson Juneteenth Committee will host a virtual celebration dubbed "Our Black is Beautiful" that will feature various displays of Black culture, history, dance and song.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 19. Another session will be held at 9 to 10 p.m. For more information, click here.

PCC also closed its facilities on Friday in observation of the holiday.

The Tucson Juneteenth Festival is scheduled to kick off for the 50th year at 4 p.m. Saturday at The Dunbar Pavilion, located at 325 W. Second St.

The festival, which has free admission, will have a variety of vendors, presentations and food in commemoration of the holiday.