Pride roadway vandalized during rally for Trump in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH-FT. PIERCE, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida man is in the Palm Beach County jail after defacing a pride mural crosswalk in Delray Beach.

Alexander Jerich, 20, was actually captured on video doing a burn-out on the mural painted to honor victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

In addition to the video posted on social media, police captured the license plate on Jerich's pickup truck, which was carrying a Trump flag at the time.

Jerich is charged with criminal mischief and reckless driving.

The vandalism took place during a birthday rally for former President Trump.

The city worked quickly to remove the tire tracks but community leaders are still asking for a formal apology from both Jerich and local republicans.