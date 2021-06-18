News 4 Tucson to be a part of Rokerthon’s summer weather relay

TUCSON (KVOA) - From a 34 hour uninterrupted live TV weather report to a multi-hour sandwich relay, Rokerthon is back for its fifth anniversary, hoping to set a 10th Guinness World Record title for most people in an online weather reporting relay.

News 4 Tucson's Shea Sorrenson caught up with Al Roker from The Today Show on Friday to give us a sneak peek.

"So I'm going to be starting it off on the Today Show Monday morning, then we'll switch over to Today.com, Today All Day and News 4 Tucson's website, where people can stream and we'll be tossing back and forth to different weather folks," Roker said. "For example, Shea where are you going to be in the Tucson area?"

"So we're gonna be at the Tucson Botanical Garden, which is a huge staple here. Everybody loves it," Sorrenson said.

With New 4 Tucson participating in the relay, Al promised to give Tucson a little extra love since The Today Show's Savanah Guthrie is from here.



