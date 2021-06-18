New Study: Poor sleep in older adults linked to early death

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (CNN) - A new study from Harvard University shows people who struggle with sleep are at high risk to die from any cause.

The studied conditions were difficulty falling asleep and waking up frequently during the night.

Waking up appears to be worse for you, leading to a 56 percent increased risk of early death.

Difficulty falling asleep causes a 44 percent increased risk.

The biggest risk is for people who have both at 80 percent.

The study also found lack of sleep is closely linked to dementia.

A good night's sleep is considered between seven and ten hours per night.

Researchers looked at adults 65 years and older and the results were published in the journal of sleep research.