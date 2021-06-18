Harkins to donate $1 for every popcorn sold in honor of Juneteenth

TUCSON (KVOA) - In honor of Juneteenth, all Harkins Theatres will donate $1 for every popcorn sold this Saturday.

According to a press release, all proceeds will go towards funding Local Initiatives Support Corporation's Project 10X.

The initiative is focused on "upending racial health, wealth and opportunity gaps in America."

Harkins explained that it is proud to honor and celebrate a national holiday and to encourage learning to help build respect among all communities.