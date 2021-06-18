Graphic footage released of Willcox shooting that left suspect dead, officer injured

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KVOA) - The video footage of June 10's incident that left one officer injured and the suspect dead was released Friday evening.

WARNING: The video below contains footage that may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

At around 3:11 a.m. morning, a trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Georgia resident Josiah L. Byard after the trooper reportedly observed the vehicle traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour on westbound Interstate 10 near San Simon.

After the trooper told Byard that he would be placed under arrest, Byard reportedly fled the scene.

Officials say the responding officers were able to spike his vehicle. When the responding trooper attempted to initiate a PIT maneuver on Byard's vehicle, the Georgia resident fired three shots at the trooper's vehicle.

Despite being shot in the shoulder, the trooper was able to conduct the PIT maneuver, causing the vehicle to run off the road.

Byard was then located hiding in a vehicle in a nearby neighborhood. He was shot by DPS after he approached a house and tried to get in.

The trooper who was shot sustained non-life threatening injuries.