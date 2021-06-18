Evacuations ordered for residents of Strawberry, Hunts Ranch due to Backbone Fire

STRAWBERRY, Ariz. (12 News) — Evacuations have been ordered for residents in Strawberry and Hunts Ranch due to the Backbone Fire that began on Wednesday.

The fire is burning just above Fossil Creek and the Verde River convergence area, officials said.

The fire is considered very active and is burning dry brush and grass.

The Fossil Creek recreation area, which includes Waterfall Trail, Irving, Tonto Bench, Fossil Creek Bridge, Homestead, Sally May, Purple Mountain and Mazatzal, is closed.

One hundred fire personnel are assigned to the fire. It is currently 0% contained. Officials determined that lightning was the cause.

The following communities are under the "GO" order and have been asked to evacuate:

Strawberry

Hunts Ranch

Pine

The Red Cross is setting up a shelter for evacuees at Payson High School.

State Route 260 is closed between Camp Verde and State Route 89. Click here for updates on road closures.