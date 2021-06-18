Black smoke fills southeast side after fire burns structure near recycling yard

TUCSON (KVOA) - Black smoke has filled the sky on the southeast side after a structure fire ignited in the area Friday afternoon.

According to Rural Metro Fire Department, crews were dispatched near Wilmot and Clafter roads at around 3:30 p.m. after they received multiple reports about the blaze.

Officials say the fire is currently burning near a recycling yard.

RMFD said Tucson Fire Department crews have also been dispatched to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.