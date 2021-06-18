Arizona governor signs $100M wildfire funding plan

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation providing $100 million in funding this year to battle wildfires, react to the damage they cause and create a new force of more than 700 state inmates to clear brush.

The Republican called the bill he signed at the Capitol Friday an important step in bringing relief to rural communities impacted by a series of wildfires this year.

The measure was rushed through a special legislative session as several wildfires are burning across the state.

The $100 million appropriation includes $25 million to pay for state prisoners to clear brush and $75 million for firefighting, flood prevention and other recovery efforts.