All dads get free admission at Reid Park Zoo in celebration of Father’s Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - Still trying to figure out what to do for dad for Father's Day this Sunday?

Luckily for you, Reid Park Zoo has got you covered.

In celebration of Father's Day, the zoo located at 3400 E Zoo Ct. near 22nd Street and Country Club Road will offer free admission to all dads with the purchase of a child or adult ticket.

In addition, the zoo will have a variety of Razor side-by-side off-road vehicles in their parking lot to give pop something extra cool to look at on his special day.

The zoo will also showcase its special dads at the zoo, including Nandi and Penzi's dad, Mabu the elephant.

For more information, visit reidparkzoo.org.