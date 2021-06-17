Registered sex offender arrested by Border Patrol after illegally entering US

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A registered sex offender was arrested by Yuma Sector Border Patrol after he was caught illegally entering the United State near the Andrade Port of Entry Tuesday.

Juan Nunez-Taverez, 37, was one of three men who illegally crossed into the states and was later found to be a sex offender following a background check.

Nunez-Taverez, who is a Mexican national, was convicted in 2003 for indecency with a child in El Paso, where he served two years in prison.

This is his fifth removal from the United States. Officials say he will be prosecuted for reentry of a convicted felon.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Kelly Horyczun.