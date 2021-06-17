Pima Community College to close Friday in observation of Juneteenth

TUCSON (KVOA) - Shortly after Juneteenth was officially declared a federal holiday, Pima Community College announced that it will close on June 18 in recognition of end of slavery.

Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden signed legislation to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday. According to officials, this holiday commemorates June 19, 1865 - the day when Union Army general Gordon Granger brought the news of freedom to slaves in Galveston, Texas.

According to PCC officials, the college will observe the holiday on Friday this year, as Juneteenth falls this Saturday.

“We mark this day in the spirit of moving forward,” said PCC Chancellor Lee Lambert. “We value the opportunity to reflect on the wrongs of the past and press forward with setting things right. Further, we pause to recognize and celebrate the significant contributions of African Americans to every aspect of American culture.”

The college will host “Our Black is Beautiful,” two virtual celebration events of "Black culture, history, dance, song and fun," starting at 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. on June 19.

The events, which was made in partnership with the Tucson Juneteenth Festival Committee, will be streamed on youtube.com/pcctvstream.