Pet parents wanted as PACC reaches full capacity

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima Animal Care is at full capacity and needs the community’s help to free up space they released Thursday.

PACC is in desperate need of kennel space for 80 dogs who are not yet available for adoption.

Currently, they have 764 dogs looking for their forever home.

For dogs, four months and older the adoption fee is zero dollars, as well as fostering is also an option.

For more details and see what animals are available, please visit PimaAnimalCare.org.

