One suspect in custody in West Valley shooting

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KPNX) — One suspect is in custody after police reported a shooter on the run in the West Valley on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Around 12:30 p.m., Surprise police tweeted about a shooting that happened near 11400 W Bell Road.

The Surprise Police Department said around 1:15 p.m. the suspect was arrested during a traffic stop.

Peoria police said there were multiple shootings in the West Valley Thursday.

The southbound lanes of the Loop 303 freeway were closed at Lone Mountain Parkway in the West Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The on-ramps from Lake Pleasant, Lone Mountain and Happy Valley parkways were also closed.

Northern Avenue east and westbound between Glen Harbor Blvd. and 99th Ave due to a police investigation related to the shooting according to police.

