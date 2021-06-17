Mom of missing Vail teen pleads for information on four-year anniversary of disappearance

TUCSON (KVOA) - It has been four years since then 17-year-old Lincoln Stevens was last seen in 2017, and there has been no trace of him since.

His mother, Kristin Goudreault, initially told News 4 Tucson that she was not alarmed at first when Lincoln did not return her calls. She said she thought he was being a typical teen that had possibly run away from home.

Fear started to set in when Fathers Day came and went that year with no contact from him. Lincoln was officially reported missing on June 17, 2017.

His vehicle was later found in October of 2017 by Tucson Police Department with no sign of the young man.

“I thought he was just being a teenager,” said Goudreault. “Seventeen is a hard age. It has been for all my children. I just figured it was him struggling at 17 and you think you know everything at 17.”

The case received national attention last year when the story aired on the Investigation Discovery In Pursuit with John Walsh.

The Vail teen was headed to his father's home in Picture Rocks the day he disappeared but he never showed up after making the drive with three friends.

Lincoln is the middle of five children. His mother said he was the goofball of the family.

Gourdreault feels that her say may have gotten mixed up with the wrong people and could be a factor in his disappearance.

"We do consider this suspicious that he's been missing this long and there are suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance," Deputy James Allerton with PCSD said.

The case is still open, and detectives are still working tirelessly to bring him home safe despite the amount of time that has passed.

Lincoln would now be 21-years-old.

“I’ve always had faith, in my heart as a mom, that my son is out there,” said Goudreault. “Somebody knows something, who he was hanging around with, what he was doing, and it’s time to just come forward.”

If anyone has any information and tips on Lincoln's disappearance please call 911 or 88-CRIME.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Kelly Horyczun.