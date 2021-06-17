Illegal testosterone, steroids seized by CBP in Arizona

LOUISVILLE, Ariz. (KVOA) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized multiple shipment boxes containing over 150 pounds of illegal testosterone and steroids in Louisville last Thursday.

The four boxes seized on June 10 contained smaller boxes within which contained the 167 pounds of illegal substances either in powder, gel or liquid form.

The shipment was estimated to have a value of about $69,000 and was on its way to Flushing, New York from Hong Kong.

A handheld elemental isotope analysis tool was used to test all 17 products which all tested positive for various amounts of testosterone and anabolic steroids.

“Our experienced officers continue to protect our citizens from these dangers,” said Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn. “Our officers are exceptional at integrating and analyzing data to determine shipments that may pose a risk to innocent civilians. This level of skill allows them to excel at identifying and removing these dangerous drugs from the e-commerce supply chain.”

The CBP often conducts regular screenings of cargo and other shipments for weapons, drugs and other illegal products.

Both steroids and testosterone naturally occur in the body. However, when they are overused and abused, it can cause serious health effects.

Anabolic steroids are synthetically produced and highly addictive to help build muscle and or enhance physical performance. Abuse can cause mood swings, high cholesterol and heart disease.

The overuse of testosterone can cause withdrawal, strokes, mental problems, and heart and liver disease.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by Kelly Horyczun.