Arizona Legislature passes wildfire funding proposal

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Legislature has approved a proposal creating a $100 million fund to respond to wildfire emergencies.

Of the $100 million, $25 million will be used to pay for 720 state prisoners to help clear brush and other flammable material to help decrease the amount of fuel fires have to move and grow in size.

The other $75 million will be used for firefighting, flood prevention and recovery, as well as payments to property owners.

Despite the approval on Thursday, Democrats said the state needs to do more to address the root cause of the drought, and resulting wildfires, which they said is climate change.

The majority of Republicans hailed the effort to help the state fight and recover from ongoing fires.

After visiting the fires himself, Gov. Ducey said what he's seen is devastating.

While the catalyst for the $100 million fire assistance request may have started due to the Telegraph and Mescal fires, the governor said this plan is not just for those communities currently affected.

This money was also requested in preparation for what may come due to the current dry conditions in Arizona.

As temperatures continue to rise, and the lack of moisture throughout the state continues to be an issue, other fires have already begun to flare up.

"Maybe we can avoid additional fires, but it's hot and it's dry," Gov. Ducey said. "We want to be prepared with the proper resources and people necessary when a spark does catch fire."

Gov. Ducey is set to sign the Wildfire Relief Package Friday morning.