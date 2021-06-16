Thursday’s Summer Track and Field and Road races canceled due to extreme heat

TUCSON (KVOA) - Due to the extreme heat, the City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department is canceling its "Summer Track and Field and Road" races that were scheduled for this Thursday.

The road races take place every Thursday at various locations, through July 22.

Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m., with events starting at 6 p.m. Track and field events are held Tuesdays, through July 20, at Palo Verde High School,

1302 S. Avenida Vega. Registration will begin at 6:30 p.m., with events starting at 7 p.m.

Ribbons will be given to the top finishers at each track and field meet and each run.

For more information, call 520-791-4870 or visit tucsonaz.gov/parks.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story written by News 4 Tucson's Rachel Christiansen.